Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chain of COVID-19 transmission broken in Indore: Chief Medical and Health Officer

The transmission chain of coronavirus has been broken in Indore as people here are following lockdown guidelines, said Mahendra Sharma Chief Medical and Health Officer.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:23 IST
Chain of COVID-19 transmission broken in Indore: Chief Medical and Health Officer
Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

The transmission chain of coronavirus has been broken in Indore as people here are following lockdown guidelines, said Mahendra Sharma Chief Medical and Health Officer. "People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. It is a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures," Sharma told ANI on Tuesday.

"As per the Central government guidelines, we were asked to conduct a sample survey where the migratory population has settled, to check if there is a community spread in the district. So the last time only six COVID-19 cases were reported maybe because all the samples were collected from the green area. We will have to conduct the survey in other areas too," he added. He said Indore has so far recorded a good discharge rate and contact tracing is the priority to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

"However, Indore has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases as compare to other cities in the state because we identify contact tracing as much as we can. We hospitalised them and put them into isolation, that is why the percentage of COVID-19 cases has increased," Sharma said. Indore has reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,134 in the district.

The death toll in the district stands at 182. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 10,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 2,567 active cases, 7,903 discharged and 465 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020