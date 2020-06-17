Farmer shot dead in UP

A farmer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place when Sarvez (28) had gone to the fields in Gogwan Jalalpur village under the Kairana Police Station area here on Tuesday, Circle Officer Pardeep Singh said. His bullet-ridden body was found from the fields, the officer said, adding it has been sent for postmortem. The matter is being investigated, police added. PTI CORR SRY