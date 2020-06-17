Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ishiguro to come out with new novel in March

Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro will come out with his new novel "Klara and the Sun" next March which asks: what does it mean to love. This is the first novel by Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and will be published by Faber & Faber in the UK, Alfred A.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:17 IST
Ishiguro to come out with new novel in March

Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro will come out with his new novel "Klara and the Sun" next March which asks: what does it mean to love. This is the story of Klara, an artificial friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass in the street outside, the publishers said in a brief statement.

Klara remains hopeful a customer will soon choose her, but when the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change forever, she is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans. This is the first novel by Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and will be published by Faber & Faber in the UK, Alfred A. Knopf in the US and Knopf in Canada on March 2, 2021.

Alex Bowler with Angus Cargill acquired the UK & Commonwealth rights, excluding Canada, from Peter Straus at RCW. According to editorial director Cargill, "Klara and the Sun" is a stunning novel about the human heart which speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place.

"As ever with Ishiguro's writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work," he says. Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, Japan, in 1954 and moved to Britain at the age of five. His eight previous works of fiction have earned him many honours around the world, including the Booker Prize. His work has been translated into over 50 languages and "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go" have been made into acclaimed films.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2018 for Services to Literature and he holds the decorations of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from France and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from Japan. In its award citation in 2017, the Nobel committee described Ishiguro's books as "novels of great emotional force" and said he has "uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show&#160;Jimmy Kimmel, Live, had previously emceed the&#160;64th and 68th editions ...

China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports

The Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of the total n...

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin G...

Chinese military conducts drills in mountainous region amid border tensions with India

China has recently conducted joint exercises keeping in mind the high-elevation mountainous region, The Peoples Liberation Army PLA Tibet Military Command said on Tuesday. This revelation come after a violent clash broke in the Galwan Valle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020