Gauteng police arrest suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

The 28-year-old had been missing for four days when her body, covered in stab wounds, was found on Monday last week, hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort. Pule was laid to rest last week in Soweto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Soweto | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:51 IST
Gauteng police arrest suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder case
In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the suspect was arrested on Monday following a crime intelligence operation. Image Credit: ANI

Gauteng police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of Soweto mother-to-be, Tshegofatso Pule.

The 28-year-old had been missing for four days when her body, covered in stab wounds, was found on Monday last week, hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort. Pule was laid to rest last week in Soweto.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the suspect was arrested on Monday following a crime intelligence operation. He was reportedly arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said the suspect would appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court today.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, applauded the detectives for their swift response in the investigation into the death of the pregnant woman. As the investigations are still continuing, he appealed to communities for any further information that could lead to more arrests.

This arrest came swiftly after another suspect, a 50-year-old man, was nabbed in Eldorado Park on Monday in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old woman in Eersterust at the weekend.

The team of detectives, crime prevention and Tshwane district task team followed information to where the suspect was hiding.

"Gauteng police not only arrested the suspect in the Pule killing but have also arrested suspects in connection with the attack that occurred at Jabulani hostel last week," said Kweza.

Meanwhile, in another case, a multi-disciplinary team of detectives arrested two suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and recovered two firearms, including an AK47. The suspects led police to a further five suspects in Gauteng. The suspects in Gauteng were found with a further five firearms.

Mawela has applauded the team for their prompt response in the matter.

Some of the suspects have been linked to other cases, including murder.

People with information on criminal activity can call the SAPS emergency number, 10111, before a crime is committed or when a crime is in progress.

Callers that want to remain anonymous may contact SAPS Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111 or send a tip-off via MySAPS App, which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

