Maha CM promises speedy disbursal of aid for cyclone victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said panchnamas or spot inspection reports to assess the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga were being prepared on a war footing. Financial aid would be provided to the victims of the cyclone expeditiously, he said at a review meeting with officials through video conference, an official release stated.

While the financial aid announced earlier was being disbursed, the amount would be also increased, Thackeray said. A horticulture policy will be announced soon, he said, noting that fruit trees and plantations in the coastal Konkan bore the brunt of damage inflicted by the cyclone which made landfall in Raigad on June 3.

The state government had earlier announced aid of Rs 100 crore for Raigad district. Speaking during the meeting, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar stressed the need for coordination between the local administration and elected representatives to ensure that relief reaches the last person, the release said.