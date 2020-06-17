Govt should give strategic as well as economic reply to China: Akhilesh
The government should not only give a “strategic”, but also an economic reply to China, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Wednesday after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:53 IST
The government should not only give a “strategic”, but also an economic reply to China, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Wednesday after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh. In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will support the government on any decision in the nation’s interest. "Seeing the violent behaviour of China, the Indian government should not only give a strategic but an economic reply also to them,” he said.
"All contracts awarded to Chinese companies should be suspended with immediate effect and there should be restraint on imports from China," Yadav said. The clash took place on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. PTI ABN ANB ANB
- READ MORE ON:
- Samajwadi Party
- China
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Ladakh
- Indian Army
- Indian
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally
China's economy looks strong unless you're looking for a job
China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak
In nod to #MeToo, China codifies sexual harassment by law
In nod to #MeToo, China codifies sexual harassment by law