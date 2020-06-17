Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 3 more deaths, COVID-19 toll in Maha police rises to 45

As of June 16, 204 police officers and 1,195 personnel were undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The official further said that number of cases registered in the state under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the lockdown norms stands at 1,31,377. A total of 268 cases of assault on police personnel have been registered and 851 persons arrested, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:16 IST
With 3 more deaths, COVID-19 toll in Maha police rises to 45
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the death of three more personnel of Maharashtra police due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of such fatalities rose to 45 on Wednesday, an official said. A total of 366 police personnel have recovered from the viral infection during the same period.

The number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,033, comprising 128 officers and 905 personnel, the official said. As of June 16, 204 police officers and 1,195 personnel were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The official further said that the number of cases registered in the state under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the lockdown norms stands at 1,31,377. He said more than 27,000 people have been arrested. 51 health professionals and 86 police personnel have been attacked by anti-social elements while performing their duties, he said.

Incidents of assault on policemen stopped in the last few days, the official added. A total of 268 cases of assault on police personnel have been registered and 851 persons arrested, he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Civil hospital in Aurangabad to add 30 beds

The capacity of CivilHospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 byJune end, a senior official said on WednesdayThe hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatmentfacilitySymptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a c...

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020