Nation salutes bravery of soldiers: J&K Cong on Ladakh face-off

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress said on Wednesday that the entire country stood behind the armed forces and the government to deal with the threats from China and other hostile neighbours. Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed shock at the killing of 20 soldiers during a face-off with the Chinese Army at Galwan in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

He said the nation saluted the bravery of the soldiers, and their devotion and dedication to protect the territorial integrity of the country at all costs. "The country is solidly behind the armed forces and the government to deal with the mischiefs and misadventures of China and other hostile neighbours," he said. "The nation shall ever remain indebted to them and to their families." Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two neighbours.

He said the Centre had to devise the strategy to deal with the situation in such a situation. The Congress said everyone in the country should rise to the occasion to give moral strength to the soldiers and their families. PTI AB HMB