C'garh CM pays tribute to martyred Indian jawans

Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel has paid tributes to soldiers martyred at theLine of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh while repulsing Chinesesoldiers

"Ganesh Ram Kunjam from Kanker district ofChhattisgarh was among these martyred soldiers. I bow to theirmartyrdom. We are proud of our brave and courageous soldiersand we stand united to protect the integrity of the nation," arelease issued on Wednesday quoted the chief minister assaying

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel,were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in theGalwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.