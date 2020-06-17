President expresses condolences to families of Army soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of 20 Indian soldiers, who were killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during face-off with Chinese troops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:27 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of 20 Indian soldiers, who were killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during face-off with Chinese troops. "All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," the President tweeted.

"As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country," he tweeted. The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

Earlier in the day, in a strong message to China after the violent face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. "We have prayed for the welfare of humanity. We have always worked with neighbouring countries in a friendly way and cooperation. We have always tried that our differences should not turn into disputes. We never provoke anyone. But we can never compromise on country's integrity and sovereignty. We have always displayed our power in protecting the country's integrity and sovereignty," the Prime Minister said at a meeting with chief ministers over COVID-19.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are most important. And no one can stop protecting our country. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked," he said . The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off. (ANI)

