Colonel Santosh Babu's cremation to be held in Telangana's Suryapet tomorrow

The cremation of Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, will be held at his home town, Suryapet, in Telangana on Thursday. His family arrived at RGI airport on Wednesday morning. They were received by Cyberabad Police.

VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, said, "In the face-off that took place at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Colonel Santosh Babu lost his life. Today at 9:30 am, his wife and two children arrived in Hyderabad. From here, they went to Army Headquarters. A Guard of Honour will be conducted and after all the formalities, the mortal remains will be shifted to Suryapet." "The cremation will be conducted tomorrow morning. I extend my condolences to Colonel Santosh Babu's family on behalf of the police department," Sajjanar said. (ANI)