Mamata announces Rs 5 ex-gratia for kin of two soldiers from Bengal killed in Ladakh clash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who lost their lives during the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we will provide Rs 5 lakh and a GoWB job to one member in the deceased's family," Mamata said in a tweet.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at Galwan Valley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal -- Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) and Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar)," she said in another tweet. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off that took place on Monday night. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured in the clash. (ANI)