95 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

A total of 95 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,605 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:47 IST
95 new COVID-19 cases in Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 95 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,605 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "95 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam today, taking the total number of cases to 4,605. Number of active cases stand at 2,183," Sarma said.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

