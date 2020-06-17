Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led govt in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:08 IST
Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led govt in Manipur

Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self." Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister." PTI COR RG ZMN

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Needed policy on movement between Delhi & bordering districts: UP CM to PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples movement between Delhi and various districts bordering it, with a provision for their screening to curb the COVID-...

Lloyd's of London insurers map out new look for September re-opening

Clear screens on underwriting boxes, temperature-check thermal cameras and a click and collect take-away catering service are among changes Lloyds of London insurance workers will see when they return to the office in September. Having shut...

Namibia faces red locust invasion

Namibias Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday it had detected an outbreak of red locusts in central regions of the southern African country and had sent pest control teams to the affected areas. The large grasshopper species, which is ...

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020