Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Woman raped on moving bus, one held

According to information given to police by the woman, it appears the incident took place in the night when the bus would have been on a stretch between Lucknow and Mathura,” said DSP (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:07 IST
UP: Woman raped on moving bus, one held

A 25-year-old woman travelling with her children from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh to Noida was allegedly raped on a moving bus by its two drivers early on Wednesday, police said. One of the accused has been arrested while the other is absconding, they said. According to police, the incident apparently took place on the stretch between Lucknow and Mathura. The woman was travelling on the long-distance private bus with her two children and around 10 other people at the time of the incident. However, the woman gave a complaint to police after reaching Noida, where an FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 and 506 was lodged at the Sector 20 police station, they said. The bus had two drivers and a support staff. It was the woman's first trip to Noida from her native place in Pratapgarh, officials said, adding that her husband is a vegetable vendor. “It was an AC sleeper bus, coming to Noida from Pratapgarh. According to information given to police by the woman, it appears the incident took place in the night when the bus would have been on a stretch between Lucknow and Mathura,” said DSP (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla. “As the complaint was made after the woman reached here, an FIR was immediately lodged,” Shukla said.

She said one of the accused named in the FIR has been arrested and the bus, too, has been impounded. Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of other accused as well as the owner of the bus at the earliest, she added.

The DCP said further proceedings in the case are under way and the complainant has been sent for a medical test. “All co-passengers are being traced and their statements are being taken so that a charge sheet in the case could be filed soon,” she added.

According to officials privy to the probe, the woman was given the last seat where the accused forced themselves on her. One of the accused threatening her with dire consequences if she raised an alarm. The woman got down in Noida in the morning where her husband had come to pick her and she narrated the ordeal to him after which police were informed, officials said.

The bus bears registration code UP 17 (Baghpat district) but it is owned by a Noida-based operator, they added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862. The C...

COVID-19: Dubai announces resumption of economic and recreational activities

Dubai has announced the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services from Thursday even as stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorit...

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakhs Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its rep...

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry OFarrell said on Wednesday. He ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020