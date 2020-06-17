Jawan from Himachal killed in clash at LAC, village grieves loss

(Eds: Adding more info, quotes) Hamirpur (HP), Jun 17 (PTI) Residents of the Karohta village here are grieving the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur in the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh. The 21-year-old sepoy was a resident of the village in Bhoranj subdivision. Born on November 4, 1998, Thakur was recruited to the Punjab Regiment in December 2018 and formally joined the regiment after finishing his training ten months ago. His father and grandfather had also served in the Indian Army. Thakur has a younger brother who studies in class six.

Bhoranj sub divisional magistrate Amit Kumar Sharma said the martyr's body was likely to reach Hamirpur by Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Thakur's body would be given a state funeral, he added. Twenty Indian soldiers were reported to have been killed in the violent clash between India and China on Monday night in the Galwan valley. As soon as the information about the jawan's martyrdom was given through phone by the Army Headquarters to the Gram Panchayat, Karohta, people started raising anti-China slogans.

Residents rushed to Thakur's house once the news of his demise reached the village and expressed their condolences to his family. Anil Kumar, the martyr's father, said he was proud of his son for giving his life for the nation. He, however, lambasted the Chinese government for attacking Indian territory. "The time has come for tit for tat action to be initiated against China and Pakistan for trying to disturb peace in India," he said.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal have expressed grief over the young sepoy's martyrdom. The chief minister said Ankush laid down his life for saving the frontiers of the country and his martyrdom would always be remembered by the people, an official spokesperson in Shimla said.

Stating that Ankush will be remembered forever for his supreme sacrifice, Dhumal blamed China for trying to destabilise peace and added that its nefarious designs would not materialise..