Haryana reports 560 new coronavirus cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 560 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,832 in the state. According to the State Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,750.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths. The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)