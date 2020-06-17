TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for Atchannaidu's 2nd surgery

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged YSRCP Government to be responsible for the deterioration of TDP leader K Atchannaidu's health. He said that second surgery became necessary because Atchannaidu was made to sit and travel in the vehicle for 21 hours despite his delicate health following the first surgery.

He inquired about the health of former minister and TDP deputy floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly K Atchannaidu, amid reports of reopening of his wound due to stress from prolonged travelling. Chandrababu called up and sought the latest details from the Superintendent of Guntur General Hospital. The Superintendent said that they have conducted a second surgery on Atchannaidu as bleeding did not stop.

Meanwhile, the TDP has complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the 'undemocratic and inhuman' arrests of their party leaders Atchannaidu, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has complained about the arrest of Atchannaidu while MLC Gowravani Srinivasulu made the complaint against the arrest of JC family. The TDP told NHRC that the YSRCP government was pursuing a faction rule and its political vengeance was leading to gross violations of human rights.

False cases were being filed to harass and persecute Opposition TDP leaders. The arrest of Atchannaidu and JC family were made as part of this politically motivated campaign. The TDP complained that the ACB and the state police are not following principles of natural justice but they are merely acting at the behest of the YSRCP. As a result, the TDP leaders who are not surrendering to YSRCP tactics are being harassed with false cases and arrests.

K Atchannaidu was recently arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance (ESI). (ANI)