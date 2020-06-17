Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for Atchannaidu's 2nd surgery

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged YSRCP Government to be responsible for the deterioration of TDP leader K Atchannaidu's health.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:40 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for Atchannaidu's 2nd surgery
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged YSRCP Government to be responsible for the deterioration of TDP leader K Atchannaidu's health. He said that second surgery became necessary because Atchannaidu was made to sit and travel in the vehicle for 21 hours despite his delicate health following the first surgery.

He inquired about the health of former minister and TDP deputy floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly K Atchannaidu, amid reports of reopening of his wound due to stress from prolonged travelling. Chandrababu called up and sought the latest details from the Superintendent of Guntur General Hospital. The Superintendent said that they have conducted a second surgery on Atchannaidu as bleeding did not stop.

Meanwhile, the TDP has complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the 'undemocratic and inhuman' arrests of their party leaders Atchannaidu, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has complained about the arrest of Atchannaidu while MLC Gowravani Srinivasulu made the complaint against the arrest of JC family. The TDP told NHRC that the YSRCP government was pursuing a faction rule and its political vengeance was leading to gross violations of human rights.

False cases were being filed to harass and persecute Opposition TDP leaders. The arrest of Atchannaidu and JC family were made as part of this politically motivated campaign. The TDP complained that the ACB and the state police are not following principles of natural justice but they are merely acting at the behest of the YSRCP. As a result, the TDP leaders who are not surrendering to YSRCP tactics are being harassed with false cases and arrests.

K Atchannaidu was recently arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance (ESI). (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

The United States remains committed to its European allies and has pledged to consult them on any future U.S. troop moves in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps surprise announcement...

Zoom plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free, paying customers

Zoom on Wednesday announced its offer allowing users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption of calls starting with beta next month. The feature will be coming for both, paid as well to free users, and will be a to...

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.One of them was carryin...

Will make efforts to bring back workers who returned to native states: Hry Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government will make efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had returned to their native states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The government wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020