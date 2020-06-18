130 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar; total tally rises to 6,940

Left Menu
PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar rose to 6,940 on Wednesday with 130 fresh instances of the viral infection reported during the day, the state health department said. With no fresh casualty, the death toll, however, stayed at 39, it said.

Instances of the dreaded coronavirus infection have been reported from all the 38 districts of the state, with the highest from Patna at 343, followed by Bhagalpur at 338, Begusarai at 328, Madhubani at 323 and Khagaria at 296. Only four districts -- Arwal, Jamui, Lakhisarai, and Sheohar -- have reported less than 100 cases so far.

Khagaria, Begusarai, and Vaishali have accounted for the maximum number of three casualties each followed by two deaths each in Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Saran, Sitamarhi, and Siwan. Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, and Sheohar have reported one death each.

Altogether 4,776 people have recovered from the disease. As many as 1.33 lakh swab samples have been tested so far, the health department said. The number of migrants who returned to Bihar from other parts of the country since May 3 and tested COVID-19 positive is 4,643, state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

Although the first couple of COVID 19 cases were reported in Bihar in March, a major spurt has been witnessed since the beginning of May. The state has reported close to 6,000 cases during the period.

Videos

