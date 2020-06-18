Odisha: Over 26.18 lakh kutcha houses in rural area converted to pucca houses

The Odisha government has converted over 26 lakh kutcha houses of all poor families in the rural areas to pucca houses in the last six years. In another significant development towards converting kutcha houses of all poor families in the rural area to pucca houses by the year 2022, construction of 26,18,497 houses has been completed during last six years, informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday wherein Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh presented the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary directed to make the approach towards rural housing more people-centric by leveraging the existing norms. He also directed to provide homestead land to all landless families since they are actually poorest of the poor.

The departments of Revenue and Disaster Management and Forest and Environment and Panchyati Raj and Drinking Water were advised to come up with proposals for amendments, if necessary, for ensuring pucca houses to all poor families. Presenting the updates, Director Special Projects Rajesh Pravakar Patil said" "There are around 57,257 families on the waiting list for allotment of houses. In the meanwhile, 8,069 families have been allotted homestead land."

An online system has been developed for mapping and monitoring of revenue village wise landless households. The system captures the details of the landless like their eligibility, nativity, classification of the land which they have encroached and the status of house-site distribution, he added. The government data showed that against the target of 8,06,329 houses during the current year, so far 3, 57, 408 houses are under different stages of completion and the process for the balance cases, including the cases of 57,257 landless families have been expedited. (ANI)