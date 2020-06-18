Vedadri road mishap: Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, who died in a road accident near Vedadri village of Krishna district. This ex-gratia will also be applicable to Telangana people who died in the same road accident.

Reddy instructed concerned authorities to look after the families of the deceased from Telangana in a "humanitarian manner" as the accident occurred on the land of Andhra Pradesh. At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured after a tractor-trailer collided with a lorry on their return from a pilgrimage to a nearby temple in Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet Mandal in Krishna district.

According to the police, there were 26 people in the tractor at the time of the accident. The police said that the victims have been identified as residents of Gopavaram village, Errupalem Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana, who were heading to Vedadri to visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. (ANI)