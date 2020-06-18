Look forward to working with India for a more stable world: US on UNSC election

The US on Thursday congratulated India on the successful election to the UN Security Council and said it looks forward to working with New Delhi for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world. "Hearty congratulations to India's successful election to the @UN Security Council. The United States looks forward to working with India for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

His remarks came hours after India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021. In an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member-states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the election for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council, the world organisation's most powerful organ.

In 2021, India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will sit in the most powerful UN organ along with the five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam. The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year.

This is the eighth time India will sit at the UN high-table. Previously, India was elected for 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012, when Hardeep Singh Puri, now India's Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, was India's Permanent Representative to the UN.