Odisha reports 174 fresh cases of COVID-19, total rises to 4,512

Odisha reported 174 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total to 4,512 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 146 were reported from different quarantine centers where people returning from other parts of the country are lodged, they said.

The process of contact tracing and follow up action is being taken, a health department official said. Thirteen frontline workers were found positive in the Ganjam district, which during the last 24 hours reported 56 new cases, raising the total to 755.

Ganjam continues to be the district worst-affected by the outbreak as around 2.5 lakh migrant workers returned from states such as Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, an official said. "The frontline workers are from the Bargaon gram panchayat area in Aska. For the last 21 days, they have been living away from their homes and serving the people," the official said.

The new cases have been reported from 18 districts. The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,451.

While 3,047 patients have recovered so far in the state, 11 persons have died due to COVID-19. Three others also died at COVID hospitals but due to different reasons, the official said.

The state tested 3,752 fresh samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests to 2,12,224.