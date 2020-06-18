Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Thursday, officials said. The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:52 IST
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Thursday, officials said. The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, they said.
The body of the Maoist, a .303 calibre rifle and a magazine of AK series has been recovered, they said. The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.
ALSO READ
Pvt company offers to fly Jharkhand migrants home from Andaman & Nicobar Islands
NIA conducts search in terror-funding case of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand
Jharkhand’s budding archer forced to sell vegetables for living; CM comes as ‘messiah’
180 migrant workers return to Jharkhand from Andaman on chartered flight
Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand, Odisha