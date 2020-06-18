Maha: Group of 12 poachers held; large nets, vehicle recovered

Left Menu
PTI | Satara | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:50 IST
The Maharashtra forest department has arrested a group of 12 poachers in Satara district of the state, an officer said on Thursday. The forest department said that these people were caught during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when they were found in possession of large nets, meant for catching animals, sticks and a small goods vehicles.

The department swung into action following a tip-off that a group of poachers has come in the area of Padli village of Satara tehsil. "The department was alerted that with the help of the nets, the poachers had laid a trap on a farm near the village to catch wild animals during the night of June 16," the forest officer said.

Based on the information, two forest teams were formed and the gang of poachers was nabbed. Poaching equipment, a vehicle, possibly to transport the animal after capture, was recovered from them, he said. "A case has been registered and investigation into the case is on," he added.

