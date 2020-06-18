Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP Cong chief consoles family of sepoy killed in Ladakh clash

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday consoled the family of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. China has not yet released any casualty figures. Rathore visited the sepoy's native Karohta village in Hamirpur district and consoled the bereaved family.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST
HP Cong chief consoles family of sepoy killed in Ladakh clash

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday consoled the family of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the fierce clash between the two armies in Galwan Valley on Monday evening. China has not yet released any casualty figures.

Rathore visited the sepoy's native Karohta village in Hamirpur district and consoled the bereaved family. HP Congress chief said the entire nation stands behind Thakur’s family and his sacrifice will not go in vain.

Talking to the reporters, Rathore welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated. Rathore also appealed to the state government to take proper care of the sepoy’s family.

Thakur's body is expected to be flown to Hamirpur via Chandigarh on Friday morning and the cremation will take place on the same day, an official said. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has postponed its virtual rallies till Saturday to offer tributes to Thakur, said district BJP media in-charge Ankush Sharma.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Spanish government announces $4.8 bln plan to help tourism

The Spanish government announced on Thursday a near 4.3 billion euro 4.82 billion plan to help the crucial tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis that halted leisure travel for three months.Spain is reopening itself to tourism...

Chinese firm's contract to be terminated for 'poor progress'; Rly PSU denies link to border face-off

The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to poor progress on the signaling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors 417-km section between Kanpur and Mughalsarai. The Railways ...

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by...

Indian students' UK post-study work visa rights safe amid COVID-19 crisis

The UK government has issued updated guidance to confirm that international students, including Indians, will remain eligible for post-study work rights at the end of their degree course even if they have to begin the 2020-21 academic year ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020