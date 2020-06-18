Manipur reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 606

Manipur reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the northeast state's tally to 606, officials said on Thursday. All the 54 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had returned from other states, they said.

The COVID-19 Common Control Room in a statement said that of the 54 new cases, 26 were reported from Pherzawl district, 21 from Senapati and seven from Churachandpur district. Seven people were discharged from hospital as they had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 199, officials said.

The recovery rate of the state is 32.83 per cent, the official added. Of the total 606 COVID-19 cases, 407 are actives cases as 199 people have recovered from the disease, they added.