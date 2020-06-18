Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 606

Seven people were discharged from hospital as they had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 199, officials said. The recovery rate of the state is 32.83 per cent, the official added. Of the total 606 COVID-19 cases, 407 are actives cases as 199 people have recovered from the disease, they added.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:30 IST
Manipur reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 606

Manipur reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the northeast state's tally to 606, officials said on Thursday. All the 54 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had returned from other states, they said.

The COVID-19 Common Control Room in a statement said that of the 54 new cases, 26 were reported from Pherzawl district, 21 from Senapati and seven from Churachandpur district. Seven people were discharged from hospital as they had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 199, officials said.

The recovery rate of the state is 32.83 per cent, the official added. Of the total 606 COVID-19 cases, 407 are actives cases as 199 people have recovered from the disease, they added.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany

Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was...

MQM founder Altaf Hussian ordered the killing of party leader Imran Farooq in 2010: Pak court

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday ruled that founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Altaf Hussian ordered the killing of fellow party leader Dr Imran Farooq in the UK in 2010. Farooq was found dead outside his Green Lane house in...

Govt official held taking bribe in Ludhiana

A government official was arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Punjabs Ludhiana district on Thursday, a spokesperson said. Sukhmani Singh, posted at Sub-Registrar East Office in Ludhiana, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500...

No Army personnel missing since Galwan Valley violence: Army

The Indian Army on Thursday trashed media reports claiming that a number of its soldiers went missing after the violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh three days back. It is clarified that there are no Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020