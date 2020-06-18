NEWSLETTER

NEWSLETTERPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:41 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 518 in West Bengal with 12 more fatalities; 435 new cases push tally to 12,735: State health bulletin.
