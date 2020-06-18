Maha: Kalyan, Navi Mumbai record 200-plus COVID-19 cases

Over 200 COVID-19 cases each were detected in Kalyan taluka and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official here said. While Navi Mumbai recorded 202 coronavirus cases, 212 persons tested positive for the deadly infection in Kalyan on Thursday, the official said.

As per the official data, Thane district recorded 840 cases and 30 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 18,633 and toll to 625. At least 164 cases were detected in Thane city, while 68 persons tested positive in Mira-Bhayandar, the report stated.

Nine persons succumbed to the infection in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, followed by seven, including a six-month-old boy, in Thane, the official said..