315 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count at 13,857

With 315 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 13,857, as per the state health department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 315 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 13,857, as per the state health department. The bulletin issued by the state health department reported that 275 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the number of recovered patients to 10,742.

At present, there are 2,785 active cases in the state. With 17 patients succumbing to COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, the number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 330.

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

