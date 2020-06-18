Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM reviews Assam oil well fire, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of the oil well blow out in Assam's Tinsukia district and pressed for capacity development of organisations to prevent such mishaps in the future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:02 IST
PM reviews Assam oil well fire, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of the oil well blow out in Assam's Tinsukia district and pressed for capacity development of organisations to prevent such mishaps in the future. During the review meeting, it was informed that a detailed plan has been drawn up with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from Oil India Limited's Baghjan-5 well and to cap it. The plan is being executed as per a schedule and it has been proposed that the well would be to capped on July 7 after taking all necessary safety precautions, an official statement said.

During the review, the prime minister directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry to document such incidents so that the learnings from them can come in handy in the future. "Further capacities and expertise should be developed within our own organisations to avoid such mishaps in the future and deal with such calamities in case they occur," the statement said quoting Modi. Uncontrolled gas had started leaking from the well on May 27 and as preparations were on to control the leak, the well caught fire on June 9. People living in the surrounding areas of the well have been shifted and relief camps set up by the state government in collaboration with Oil India Ltd. Approximately, 9,000 persons are living in these relief camps. As an immediate relief measure, Rs 30,000 each has been sanctioned for 1,610 families identified by the district administration, the statement said. Modi assured the people of Assam through Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the central government is fully committed to providing support and relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. The review meet was attended, amongst others, by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, the Assam chief minister and some other Union ministers.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews Assam oil well fire, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of the oil well blow out in Assams Tinsukia district and pressed for capacity development of organisations to prevent such mishaps in the future. During the review ...

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google, and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security.The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020