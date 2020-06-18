Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 600 people issued challans for not wearing face masks, violating social distancing norms

According to the police, 640 challans were issued for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms. A total of 4,175 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. The Delhi Police also distributed masks to people across different shelter homes and residential areas in Delhi. A total of 19,870 masks have been distributed by police, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:02 IST
Over 600 people issued challans for not wearing face masks, violating social distancing norms

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued challans to over 600 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, officials said. According to the police, 640 challans were issued for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 4,175 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. The Delhi Police also distributed masks to people across different shelter homes and residential areas in Delhi. A total of 19,870 masks have been distributed by police, they added.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews Assam oil well fire, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of the oil well blow out in Assams Tinsukia district and pressed for capacity development of organisations to prevent such mishaps in the future. During the review ...

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google, and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security.The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020