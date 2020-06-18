Over 600 people issued challans for not wearing face masks, violating social distancing norms

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued challans to over 600 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, officials said. According to the police, 640 challans were issued for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 4,175 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. The Delhi Police also distributed masks to people across different shelter homes and residential areas in Delhi. A total of 19,870 masks have been distributed by police, they added.