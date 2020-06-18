Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K records 149 new COVID cases; tally rises to 5,555

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 149 people, including five policemen, tested positive for the infection, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:39 IST
J-K records 149 new COVID cases; tally rises to 5,555

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 149 people, including five policemen, tested positive for the infection, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 49 were reported from the Union Territory's Jammu region and 100 from the Kashmir region, they said The cases detected on Thursday included 44 persons who had returned to Jammu and Kashmir recently.

"These also include five Jammu and Kashmir policemen," an official said. Budgam district, in central Kashmir, had the highest number of cases at 25, followed by Pulwama at 21 cases, the officials said.

They said four districts – Ramban, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar – reported no cases. With Thursday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 5,555.

“Of these, 4,272 are in Kashmir, while 1,283 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said. The Union Territory has witnessed the death of 72 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...

NATO to investigate Mediterranean incident between French, Turkish warships

NATO will investigate French accusations that Turkeys navy failed to respond to an allied call to inspect a vessel this month in the Mediterranean, the alliance chief said on Thursday, an incident Paris suspects involved Turkish arms smuggl...

Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases, major challenges remain

Canada officially racked up 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and although the outbreak is slowing, health experts said major challenges remain.Authorities admit they were not prepared for how fast the pandemic ripped throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020