Punjab wants permission to export surplus PPE coveralls

With PPE-manufacturers in Punjab finding it difficult to obtain orders, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to export the surplus. There are 128 approved manufacturers of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the state. The CM said these manufacturers have risen to the occasion in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in manufacture of this critical equipment. Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls "would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan recently launched by the government of India under your leadership," Singh said in his letter to the prime minister, requesting him to consider giving permission for the same.

Citing the surplus capacity of production and quality of products manufactured by these units, which started production after obtaining certification from concerned authorities, Singh said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present. "These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL," he said in a statement here. Of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the government of India.

HLL Lifecare is the procurement agency for hospitals and healthcare organizations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Singh recalled that on May 21 the Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister had written to all chief ministers to consider directing their respective health departments to place orders on Punjab's PPE body coverall manufacturers at HLL rates. The minister had also made a request to the Union Commerce & Industries Minister for allowing export of surplus PPE body coveralls from the country, he further noted.

Notably, the 128 approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 PPE coveralls every day. Besides, with the manufacturers possessing significant ability to further scale up the total capacity, the potential for exports is massive, according to Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who pointed out that permission to export would not only help revive the state's industry but also support the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.