Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi writes letters to families of soldiers killed in Galwan Valley face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters expressing his condolences to the families of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi writes letters to families of soldiers killed in Galwan Valley face-off
A copy of letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to one of the deceased Havildar Thiru K Palani's family (as shown in the picture). . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters expressing his condolences to the families of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. One such letter was written to deceased Havildar Thiru K Palani's family (as shown in the picture).

"I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband. Thiru K. Palani. Today, the entire nation bows its head to him for his sacrifice. We will never forget his patriotism and spirit. He gave his life to the nation to ensure that every Indian citizen can live in peace and freedom. As we mourn the loss of a national hero, I salute your courage in the face of tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult moment," read the letter. Gandhi has been targetting the government over violent face-off with Chinese troops.

Earlier in the day, the former Congress president questioned why Indian security personnel were "sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and asked who is responsible for sending them towards danger. "China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he asked in a video message.

"How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent unarmed to martyrdom," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's of London to pay for 'shameful' Atlantic slave trade role

The Lloyds of London insurance market apologized on Thursday for its shameful role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. As part of a global reassessment of...

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...

NATO to investigate Mediterranean incident between French, Turkish warships

NATO will investigate French accusations that Turkeys navy failed to respond to an allied call to inspect a vessel this month in the Mediterranean, the alliance chief said on Thursday, an incident Paris suspects involved Turkish arms smuggl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020