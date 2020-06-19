165 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 4,677

165 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,677, informed the state Health Department on Friday.

Of these, the number of active cases stands at 1,519.

"165 new cases of #COVID19 recorded in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4677 out of which 1519 cases are active," the state Health Department tweeted. (ANI)