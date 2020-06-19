PM wishes former Kazakhstan Prez speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Kazakhstan's first president, Nazarbayev has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation, media reports said "My best wishes to first President of Kazakhstan - - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Kazakhstan's first president, Nazarbayev has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation, media reports said
"My best wishes to first President of Kazakhstan - - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Nursultan Nazarbayev
- Kazakhstan
- COVID
ALSO READ
India, Australia sign seven agreements after talks between PM Narendra Modi and his Aussie counterpart Scott Morrison: MEA.
World Environment Day: PM Narendra Modi urges people to preserve planet's rich biodiversity
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
Under PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against COVID-19 pandemic: HM Amit Shah.