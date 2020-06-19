Bihar: Huge crowds gather in Vaishali to pay tribute to sepoy killed in Galwan Valley face-off

Huge crowds gathered on Friday to pay their last tribute to Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh who lost his life in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. The gathering took place at his native village in Vaishali.

In the tribute, a crowd thronged around the deceased soldier's body, waving the Indian flag. He was given a guard of honour before his last rites were conducted. Slogans of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai were raised.

Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh was one of 20 Indian army soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. (ANI)