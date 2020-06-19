Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 containment zones in Bengal rise from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the number of containment zones in the state has also also increased from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:16 IST
Number of COVID-19 containment zones in Bengal rise from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the number of containment zones in the state has also also increased from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week. Kolkata, which has reported the highest number of active cases in the state (2,173) so far, also has the maximum number of containment zones at 1,512, according to the state government website 'Egiye Bangla'.

The state capital is followed by its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, which has 219 containment zones, it said. The number of containment zones in Bankura, which is witnessing a constant flow of returnees from other states, has increased to 140. The number was 88 a week ago.

Howrah district now has 121 containment zones, an increase of 45 since June 12. The number has gone up to 114 from 106 in East Burdwan, it said. West Midnapore has 98 containment areas, Hooghly 71, South 24 Parganas 61, Nadia 35, Malda 20, Birbhum nine and North Dinajpur eight, according to the website.

There are four containment zones each in Murshidabad, Kalimpong and East Midnapore districts, two each in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and one each in South Dinajpur and Purulia districts, it said. Till Thursday, the state has registered 12,735 COVID-19 cases and 518 fatalities.

Though the recovery rate has been improving and is nearing 55 per cent, senior state government officials have attributed the spike in the number of cases to the "unplanned manner" in which the migrant workers were brought back to the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak..

