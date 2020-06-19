Left Menu
Ramaphosa congratulates to elected members of UN Security Council

The elected members will replace the outgoing members South Africa, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Belgium and Germany on 1 January 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:21 IST
South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Kenya, India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"As South Africa's two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security," the President said on Friday.

The election for term 2021 to 2022 took place on Wednesday and Thursday in the UN General Assembly in New York.

"South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law," the Presidency said.

South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system.

"South Africa, therefore, reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the United Nations Security Council on issues of international peace and security," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

