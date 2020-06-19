Left Menu
No connection between ceasefire violations along LoC and Indo-China border standoff: Army

It, however, asserted that no "misadventure" would be allowed along the borders in the union territory. "The ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) are happening as per the old strategy in which it wants to push in more terrorists into the valley.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:21 IST
The Army on Friday said there is no connection between the Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China in the Ladakh region. It, however, asserted that no "misadventure" would be allowed along the borders in the union territory.

"The ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) are happening as per the old strategy in which it wants to push in more terrorists into the valley. If there is one entity in the world which is not happy with the peace in the valley, it is Pakistan," Lt Gen B S Raju, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said here. "The moment there is peace in the valley, it generates violence -- both from across as ceasefire violation as well as sending instructions to entities or its proxies within the valley to generate violence," he said. He was speaking at a joint press conference along with senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.

Lt Gen Raju said he does not see any major connection between the situation in Ladakh and the ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir as of now. "I do not see any such major connection as of now. The existing ceasefire violations have happened through a pattern and there has not been any great increase in the number of ceasefire violations, but, definitely, some of them have been intense in which the Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violations have inflicted some civilian casualties," he said. He said the Army is taking proper measures to provide more security and safety to the civilian population in the areas near to the LoC. "Some action on the construction of civilian bunker has started, some places it has been done, but I think there is more required to be done. We are fully prepared at the LoC to ensure that this particular phenomena of ceasefire violations and infiltration is kept in check," he said.

Lt Gen Raju said while the situation on the LoC was stable, the Army would ensure there will be no misadventure from across. "I would like to assure everybody that the situation on the Line of Control and in the hinterland is stable. We will ensure that there will be no misadventure both from outside of the Line of Control and as well as within the valley. And, we will ensure that the situation is kept normal and the people of the valley will be able to go about their jobs in the most normal manner," he said.

Asked about the situation along the LAC in Ladakh, the GOC said, "The situation as far as I am aware is in control and whatever is required to be done in that area by the forces, which are required to operate, are capable of doing their job. "I must also say that this is one of the contingency that the Army is aware could happen and that particular contingency is being played out and whatever actions are required to be taken, are being done," he said. Speaking about the situation on the border, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the security forces were conscious of the threats and were adequately responding to those.

"We are conscious of the fact that our neighbour and the agencies which are there to perpetuate violence in this region, are making efforts to infiltrate and send in more numbers of terrorists for various sectors, we have been adequately responding to that threat. "Our highway grids, our border grids are fully alert. We are in a position to take care of any emergent challenge anywhere and we would definitely be on the side of our people. They have been very cooperative and they have extended all kinds of cooperation," he said.

