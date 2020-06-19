Rajasthan: Mercury crosses 44 degrees C-mark in Churu

Rajasthan: Mercury crosses 44 degrees C-mark in ChuruPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:47 IST
Heatwave conditions remained unabated in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the hottest place at 44.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department
Bikaner and Jaisalmer sizzled at 44 degrees Celsius and 43.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Ganganagar and Jaipur both recorded 43 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in Jodhpur, Barmer, Ajmer and Kota was 41.3 degrees Celsius, 40.8 degrees Celsius, 40.5 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met Department here. The weatherman has forecast light rains at isolated areas in the next 24 hours.
