Maha CM's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species
As per a statement issued here, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a 'dwarf gecko', adding the new species is alliedto cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize. Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:24 IST
Tejas Thackeray, younger son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his team have discovered a new lizard species from Sakleshwar in central- western ghats of neighbouring Karnataka. As per a statement issued here, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a 'dwarf gecko', adding the new species is alliedto cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize.
Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot. The paper was published in renowned peer-reviewed international scientific journal Zootaxa, he said.
