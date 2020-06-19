Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisar in Haryana also braved the heat as it recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded above normal temperatures at 39.2 degrees Celsius, 38.5 degrees Celsius and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received showers earlier in the day, registered a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits.