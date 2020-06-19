Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:41 IST
Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisar in Haryana also braved the heat as it recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded above normal temperatures at 39.2 degrees Celsius, 38.5 degrees Celsius and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received showers earlier in the day, registered a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre, States to set up expert panel for monitoring of COVID hospitals

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre and States to set up expert panel for effective monitoring, supervision, and guidance of government and COVID dedicated hospitals for providing proper health care to the patients. The apex court ...

WHO chief warns virus pandemic 'accelerating'

The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - thehighest single-day number so far. In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...

Key shooter, one other held in firing incident at liquor baron's house in Chandigarh

The key shooter allegedly involved in the firing at liquor baron Arvind Singlas residence here on last month has been arrested, police said on Friday. Nitin Nahar, a resident of Indra Colony in Amritsar, was apprehended from near Colour Res...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 LDALL VIRUS India registers a record daily jump of nearly 14k COVID-19 cases, Chennai back into lockdown after spike New Delhi India on Friday registered a record one-day jump ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020