Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 11.25 cr for purchasing three machines to increase COVID-19 testing in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned an amount of Rs 11.25 crore for purchasing three testing machines for Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar medical colleges to increase COVID-19 testing in the state.

This amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund, the testing capacity of these Hi-Tech machines to be purchased is 800 per day, thus they will be able to do 2400 testing per day. (ANI)