Tree plantation to be carried out across U'khand on Harela festival

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday asked the forest department to carry out a large scale tree plantation across Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela, a state festival celebrating nature, on July 16

He sanctioned Rs 55 lakh to the forest department for the purpose

Claiming that the results of a massive tree plantation drive carried out along Rispana and Kosi rivers to revive them has begun to show results, Rawat said trees are not just good for the environment but also for the conservation of water resources. He asked the forest department to prepare an action plan for the plantation programs and coordinate with departments concerned to ensure their involvement.