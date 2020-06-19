Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was there intelligence failure on situation along LAC with China: Sonia asks govt at all-party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked the government whether there was any intelligence failure on the situation along the LAC where 20 army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and sought an assurance from the prime minister that status quo ante would be restored at the border and China will revert to its original position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:34 IST
Was there intelligence failure on situation along LAC with China: Sonia asks govt at all-party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked the government whether there was any intelligence failure on the situation along the LAC where 20 army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and sought an assurance from the prime minister that status quo ante would be restored at the border and China will revert to its original position. In her introductory remarks at an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Gandhi said even at this stage they were in the dark about many crucial aspects of the crisis as she posed a set of questions to the government.

Gandhi asked specifics about when Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory in Ladakh and whether the country's external intelligence agencies did not report any unusual activity there. She also asked if the government had not received satellite pictures of the border area and the Military Intelligence did not alert it about the intrusion and the build-up of massive forces along the LAC. "In the government's considered view, was there a failure of intelligence," she asked.

"The question is, what next? What is the way forward? The entire country would like an assurance that the status quo ante would be restored and China will revert to the original position on the Line of Actual Control," she said. Gandhi alleged that valuable time was lost between May 5 and June 6 and the government failed to use all avenues of talks to ease the situation and the result was the loss of 20 lives as well as injury to dozens of personnel.

"We in the Congress party believe that valuable time was lost between May 5 and June 6, the date on which the Corps Commanders meeting took place," she said, adding that even after the June 6 meeting, efforts should have been made to talk directly to the leadership of China, both at political and diplomatic levels. "We failed to use all avenues, and the result is the loss of 20 lives as well as dozens injured. I would urge the Prime Minister to kindly share with us all the facts and the sequence of events beginning April this year till date," she said.

Gandhi also asked about the current status of the Mountain Strike Corps, with two mountain infantry divisions, that was sanctioned in 2013. "Should the government not treat it with utmost priority," she asked. She demanded that the government briefs the opposition on the preparedness of the defence forces to meet any threat. The Congress chief also said that her party and the entire opposition unitedly stood by the defence forces and were prepared to make any sacrifice to ensure they were battle ready.

The meeting, she said, should have been convened sooner and immediately after the government was informed about the Chinese intrusion on May 5. The entire nation expects that the government will take all opposition parties and the country into confidence and brief them regularly so that "we may present to the world a picture of unity and solidarity", she said. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook commits USD 200 mn to support "black-owned businesses"

Social media giant Facebook will contribute USD 200 million to support black-owned businesses and organizations in one of its several initiatives announced by COO Sheryl Sandberg on Friday to support black communities. Building on earlier i...

U.S. hospitals in hard hit regions step up use of steroids on sickest COVID-19 patients

Several U.S. hospitals in states with fresh surges of COVID-19 cases have started treating their sickest patients with dexamethasone rather than await confirmation of preliminary results of a study by British researchers, who said the inexp...

Health Department, hospitals providing best healthcare facilities to COVID-19 patients: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who took over the charge of the Health Department called upon an urgent meeting with the administrators and medical directors of top COVID dedicated hospitals on Friday. The meeting was convened via a vi...

More U.S. workers getting Juneteenth off as awareness grows

An unprecedented number of U.S. companies are giving employees off for Juneteenth on Friday, raising hopes that the day commemorating the end of slavery could someday become a true national celebration. The momentum could hinge, however, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020