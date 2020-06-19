4 cops, soldier among 125 fresh COVID cases in J-K, tally rises to 5,680

As many as 125 more people, including four policemen and a soldier, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the union territory's tally to 5,680, officials said. While 102 of these new cases were reported from the Kashmir Valley, 23 were from the Jammu region, they said.

According to the officials, the cases detected on Friday include 25 people who had returned to the union territory recently. Four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and an Army man posted in south Kashmir's Kulgam are among the fresh cases, the officials said.

Central Kashmir's Srinagar district reported the highest number of cases at 31, followed by 18 in Pulwama. Four districts -- Ramban, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not report any fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 5,680, the officials said. "Of these, 4,374 are in Kashmir, while 1,306 are in the Jammu region," they said.

So far, 75 COVID-19 patients have died in the union territory..