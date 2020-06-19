Covid-19 deaths climb to 49 in Bihar

With five new COVID fatalities reported on Friday, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 49 in Bihar while count of positive cases spiked to 7290, the state health department said. The state reported 250 fresh positive cases Friday, health departments Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said in an official release.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two hailed from Darbhanga district while one each belonged to the districts of Nalanda, Nawada and Saran, Singh said. Four out of the five among them were suffering from co-morbidities, he added.

Out of the 49 deaths across the state so far, Darbhanga reported the highest number of five COVID casaulties followed by Saran which saw four fatalities while Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali have reported three fatalities each. Districts having reported two casualties each are- Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna, Sitamarhi and Siwan.

Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, West Champaran, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar witnessed one COVID casualty each, the health department release said. Of the 250 new cases reported on Friday, 138 are that of Thursday , the test results of which were received on Friday morning while 112 fresh cases were reported during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall tally of positive cases jumped to 7290 in Bihar. The districts reporting highest number of cases were Patna (373), Bhagalpur (347), Begusarai (339), Madhubani (325) and Rohtas (309). Cases have been reported from all 38 districts across the state.

According to the health department bulletin, 5098 persons have recovered while there are 2143 active cases. The Secretary, said that the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 03 stood at 4736.

The number of samples tested till date is 1,45,562, he added..