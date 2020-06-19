Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 deaths climb to 49 in Bihar

Four out of the five among them were suffering from co-morbidities, he added. Out of the 49 deaths across the state so far, Darbhanga reported the highest number of five COVID casaulties followed by Saran which saw four fatalities while Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali have reported three fatalities each. The districts reporting highest number of cases were Patna (373), Bhagalpur (347), Begusarai (339), Madhubani (325) and Rohtas (309).

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:24 IST
Covid-19 deaths climb to 49 in Bihar

With five new COVID fatalities reported on Friday, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 49 in Bihar while count of positive cases spiked to 7290, the state health department said. The state reported 250 fresh positive cases Friday, health departments Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said in an official release.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two hailed from Darbhanga district while one each belonged to the districts of Nalanda, Nawada and Saran, Singh said. Four out of the five among them were suffering from co-morbidities, he added.

Out of the 49 deaths across the state so far, Darbhanga reported the highest number of five COVID casaulties followed by Saran which saw four fatalities while Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali have reported three fatalities each. Districts having reported two casualties each are- Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna, Sitamarhi and Siwan.

Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, West Champaran, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar witnessed one COVID casualty each, the health department release said. Of the 250 new cases reported on Friday, 138 are that of Thursday , the test results of which were received on Friday morning while 112 fresh cases were reported during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall tally of positive cases jumped to 7290 in Bihar. The districts reporting highest number of cases were Patna (373), Bhagalpur (347), Begusarai (339), Madhubani (325) and Rohtas (309). Cases have been reported from all 38 districts across the state.

According to the health department bulletin, 5098 persons have recovered while there are 2143 active cases. The Secretary, said that the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 03 stood at 4736.

The number of samples tested till date is 1,45,562, he added..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

UPDATE 1-China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says way U.S. treats Hong Kong depends on how China does

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would in future treat Hong Kong as a Chinese city rather than an autonomous one to the extent that China treats the territory as a Chinese city.Pompeo told the online Cope...

Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseballs behalf, said the leagues owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 ...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone government bonds steady as little surprise from European Council

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday, reflecting no surprises from a European Council meeting focused on a proposed 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, with divisions on how it should be split between grant...

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.Shares of the company, which said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020