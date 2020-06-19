Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,680

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 125 more Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 5680, said the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:58 IST
J-K's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,680
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 125 more Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 5680, said the Jammu and Kashmir Government. Out of the new cases, 23 positive cases were reported in the Jammu division and 102 cases were reported in the Kashmir division.

Out of the total cases; there are 2,411 active cases of which 639 patients belong to the Jammu division and 1,772 patients belong to the Kashmir division. The number of deaths in the union territory stands at 75 of which, 66 deaths were reported in the Kashmir division and nine deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

3,194 patients in the union territory have recovered from the disease. 658 recovered patients belong to the Jammu division and 2,536 recovered patients belong to the Kashmir division. India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New French coronavirus deaths sharply down

The number of deaths in France from coronavirus infection rose by 14 on Friday to 29,617, the lowest increase in five days.But the number of new confirmed cases rose by 811 over the past 24 hours to 159,452, double the average daily number ...

Quiet 50th birthday for Rahul Gandhi, wishes pour in

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 50 on Friday but chose to spend the day at home sans celebration in view of the death of Indian soldiers in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh and the coronavirus crisis. A host of ...

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

West Bengal on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities taking the death toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, a bulletin released by the state health department sa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy puts promotion on hold for carrier strike group commander after coronavirus probe -sources

The U.S. Navy is expected to announce on Friday that it is putting Rear Admiral Stuart Bakers promotion to a second star on hold following an investigation into the outbreak on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, where he had ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020